It is with full and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Shannon John Valentine, father and husband, musician, woodworker and veteran. He was a real trooper, living courageously with Parkinson’s Disease in later life. True to his namesake, he lived up to its meaning to be a loving and supportive man, who would share a wholehearted laugh and a genuine hug. Shannon was deeply loved and will be missed by his wife Linda, daughter Caprina and all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the month when he would usually host his Birthday BBQ. Friends old and new welcome. Please contact the family for more information at caprina@caprina.ca or 250.360.1306. Peace & Love.