May 27, 2019

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we announce the loss of our beloved Scott.

Survived and cherished by his family – parents Bob Oswald and Joyce (Marge) Oswald, daughter Cori Ferguson (Ryan Scherk), granddaughter Madison Scherk, sister Debbra Williams, nephew Murray Williams (Crystal, Makenzie and Ty).

There will be no service as per Scott’s wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Society British Columbia. www.parkinson.bc.ca.

Cariboo Chilcotin Funeral Service Ltd. entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family care of info@ccfuneral.ca.

