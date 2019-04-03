It is with great sadness that the Hundal family announce the passing of Sardarni. Sukhjit Kaur Hundal our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Born April 28th, 1927 in Manawala, Sheikupura District, Panjab undivided India.

She is predeceased by her husband, Sardar Mohinder Singh Hundal (2005) her parents and her two brothers, Karampal Singh Batth and Sardar Kanwal Nain Singh Batth, Son in law, Jaspal Singh Khurana and her grandsons Timothy Hundal and Bhai Jagraj Singh Hundal.

She is survived by her four children, son Mohinderjit Singh Hundal (Sabrina), daughters Karamjit Sandhu (Col. P. S. Sandhu), Kanwaljeet Khurana and Kaajal Manhas (Jeet Manhas), her grandchildren, Babita, Lakhpreet (Navdeep), Kavita (Ritish), Rajdeep, Sukhpreet (Poonam), Annya, Darien (Sarbjit) and Arjan and four great grandchildren, Armaan, Aryaan, Sanah and Anahat and nephew, Major. Shivraj Singh Hundal (Janik)

Sardarni Sukhjit Hundal will be forever lovingly remember by her many nephews, nieces and her extended family in India, Canada and United States.

We would like to thank the nurses and the staff at Dufferin Place, who took great care of our mother and made her feel very special and loved. Your kindness shown to her during her stay and to her family is truly appreciated.

A funeral service in memory of our mother will be held on April 5, 2019 at 10:30 am at Yates Funeral Home,1000 Allsbrook Rd, Parksville, BC V9P 2A9. Antim Ardaas (prayers and lunch) will follow at 12:30 pm at Miri Piri Darbar, Sikh Temple, 305 Prideaux Street, Nanaimo.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nanaimo Child Development Centre in her memory.