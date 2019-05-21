February 23, 1981 – May 21, 2019

It is with profound sadness that we share the sudden passing of a gentle, generous and compassionate soul at the tender age of 38.

Ryan is survived by his parents Frank, Dianne (Blaine), brothers, Mike, Chad (Amy), Grandmother Gladys Bingham, Uncle Brian (Lori) and sons, Aunt (Jill) and family. Also, by many great- aunts and uncles, cousins and an abundance of close friends.

Ryan was born and raised mostly in Salmon Arm, BC and surrounding areas but resided in Kelowna for the past six years.

Ryan was a loving, humorous, passionate man and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Ronald MacDonald House.

Share memories and condolences online through Ryan’s obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com.

