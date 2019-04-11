Peacefully passed after a short illness Russell Anthony (Russ) Laidlaw, aged 65, loving and much loved husband of Margaret, proud dad of Kelly (Lyndsay) and Shelley. Dearest granddad to Charlotte and Nora, adored brother, uncle and friend to many .

He was greatly loved by all and will be sorely missed.

His Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday 18th April, 2019, 11:00 – 15:00 at the West Room, Eagle quest, Coyote Creek, 7778 152nd Street Surrey BC.

To which all family and friends are welcome.