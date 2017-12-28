Rudolph Abram Dyck

Rudolph (Rudy) Abram Dyck late of Abbotsford, BC passed away on December 22, 2017 at the age of 86 years.

He was predeceased by a son, Norman; parents (Abram and Elizabeth) and 6 siblings.

He is survived by his wife Nettie (Rempel); daughter, Barbara (Paul) Boulanger; grandchildren, Michael & Nicole; 5 siblings, Kathy Dahl, Betty Loewen, Martha, Dan and Dave.

Rudy was a principal, teacher and librarian in Abbotsford for approximately 25 years and 7 years in Squamish. Upon retirement from teaching he worked for many years at H&R Block in Mission.

He was a member of the Men of Song at Central Heights Church and also a quartet that sang regularly in senior homes.

In his later years until health issues forced him to stop, he volunteered at the Fraser Valley Gleaners.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 11:00 am at Central Heights Church (Nikkel Hall), 1661 McCallum Road, Abbotsford, BC.

The family would like to thank ARH Renal Services and Menno Home for their care this last year.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Fraser Valley Gleaners fvgleaners.org

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.woodlawnfh-abbotsford.com

Woodlawn Funeral Home 604-853-2643.