1930-2020 ~ It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of our precious father, grandfather and great- grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Roy left this earth to join his beloved wife, Helena Caroline, in his heavenly home at the age of 90. He was predeceased by his son Allen, and will be dearly missed by daughters Carol (Glen), Claire Donna (Peter), 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Roy was one of nine children born in Prelate, Saskatchewan, moved to B.C. in the early 1950’s, met the love of his life, Helen, settled in North Delta and raised a family. He began a career in corrections that spanned 35 years and gave his all in everything he did including his volunteer efforts. Throughout the years, his pride and joy has always been his family.

Interment will take place at the Valleyview Funeral Home, Surrey, B.C. Visitation 11:30 am, Burial 12 pm.

Service will follow at Faith Lutheran Church, Surrey, B.C. 1 pm.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to COVID, a maximum capacity is in place, RSVP is required by calling 604-594-9102.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or the First link Alzheimer’s Society.

Dearest Dad, you will rest in our hearts until we meet again. Obituary-