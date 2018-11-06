It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Ross Millar. Husband to Melanie (Bergen) Millar; father to Lena, Jake and Eve. Brother to Duncan (April, son Eric), Dean (Virginia, daughter Alyssa) and Chantal. Son of Louise Millar and Edward Millar (deceased). Son in law to Wendy Bergen, and Jack Bergen (deceased) grandson to Lillian Sponaugle.

Ross was a successful business man, fantastic father, loving husband and friend to many. He will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at the 108 Community hall on Friday November 9th at 1 pm.

The family is asking guests to bring a favorite picture to create a scrapbook.