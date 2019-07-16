November 16, 1919 – July 16, 2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rosina (Rosa) Hefti.

Kind. Gentle. Compassionate. Strong. Caring. Wise. Simple words to describe an extraordinary woman. Rosina Knobel was born on November 16, 1919 in Schwanden in the Canton of Glarus, Switzerland. Rosina was the youngest of nine and born to Peter and Ursula Knobel.

As a young woman, Rosa worked at a silk print shop. It was walking to work at this job that she met a handsome farmhand named Johannes (Hans), and sparks flew! They were married and blessed with daughter Rosmarie the following year. The young family immigrated to Canada in May of 1953 in search of a better life. After working for a short time as farmhands in Saskatchewan, they decided to settle in Invermere. Some still remember the beautiful property across Toby Creek bridge as the Hefti Farm. Rosa and Hans were blessed with three more wonderful daughters, Doris, Elizabeth (Elsie), and Barbra (Barb). Rosa and Hans’ western adventure eventually took them to the coast, although their hearts never left the Columbia Valley. They decided to make their way back to the Valley and settled in Golden.

Hans had the heart of a wanderer, so they were never in one home for too long, making several moves over the years. With time, they decided town life wasn’t for them and bought another farm on the river in Nicholson. Rosa holds the current record as the “oldest young driver” to ever attend the Young Driver of Canada when, at 72 years old, she decided to move out of the “back seat” and get her driver’s licence so she could chauffeur Hans for his remaining years.

Hans would live out his final days on that farm with Rosa’s unparalleled dedication to him and her family never wavering. After Hans passed, Rosa sought out a warmer climate and chose Sooke on Vancouver Island where, with the loving care of daughter Rosmarie and son in law Lorry, she would live out the remainder of her days. She continued to bring joy and brighten the days of those who were fortunate enough to be graced by her presence. In a fashion that seems only fitting, just five months shy of her 100th birthday, Rosa left us on Father’s Day to join her husband of 57 years. The end, although hard, was filled with love, Swiss music, prayers, tears, and family, some in person and some thanks to the magic of Facetime….how wonderful! You will forever be in our thoughts, in our conversations, in our laughter and in our tears; you will forever be missed. We love you Nana!

Rosa is survived by her daughters Rosmarie (Lorry), Doris, Elsie, Barb (Steve); Grandchildren Tracey (Vince), Deryl (Frankie), Julia (Dan), Michelle (Jay), Brandi (Mich), and Great Grandchildren Janzen, Isaiah, Jaden, Jesse, Payton, Aliyah, Dylan, Aila, Faith, Owen, and Nevaeh.