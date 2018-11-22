Ron passed away in the presence of family members after an 8 month battle with cancer. He is lovingly remembered by his spouse Janice Froese, son Graydon (Sarah), daughter Alyssa (Kevin) and grandchildren Gabriella and Elizabeth. Ron is survived by his mother, Betty, and siblings: Judy (Walter), Jack (Ellen), Kathi (Charles), Larry (Sharon) and Lorraine (Ray). He is predeceased by his father Jacob in July 2018. Ron graduated from MEI (1967) and SFU (BSc Chem1971). A respected CPA (1979) and Chartered Business Valuator (1988), Ron worked with various CPA firms and lawyers in the Vancouver area.

Celebration of Life will be held Monday, November 26th at 2:00 pm at Burnaby Mountain Golf Course.