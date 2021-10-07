1930-2021 ~ With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of Ron MacIntyre. Ron was born February 24, 1930 in Anyox, BC. Ron’s family relocated to Nelson, BC where he played minor hockey and drums in a dance band. He played Junior hockey for the Lethbridge Native Sons where his playing rights were claimed by the New York Rangers.

Ron retired from BC Tel after 36 years of service and spent his time golfing with his friends, hunting with his sons and fishing with his brother. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Christina Lake.

Ron leaves behind his wife of 71 years, Kay; his son Lindsay and wife Sharlene of Cranbrook and his son Tom and wife Jeanie of Fernie, BC as well as his grandson-in-law Mike Friesen and his great grandson Rowan Friesen of Calgary, Alberta.

He was predeceased by his granddaughter Kalsie Friesen.

The family would like to thank Dr. Lunge and Dr. Haiduk, Andrea Wallace, home support ladies and all the staff at the Pines as well as special friends Diane and Rich Klekowski.

In honor of Ron’s memory, the family requests donations be made to the Kootenay Wildlife Heritage Trust Fund, P.O. Box 100, Kimberley, B.C. V1A 2Y5

Condolences may be left for the family at www.markmemoiral.com

Mark Memorial Community Funeral Home in care of arrangements (250) 426-4865

Mark Memorial Community Funeral HomeObituary-