Robert Whitmore

Robert Brown Whitmore passed away at the age of seventy-eight after a difficult struggle with diabetes and dementia.

Bob is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter, Cindy; Irene’s children, Wendy (Eric), Michael (Lisa), Kris (Kolbi) and their families. Also survived by sister, Jill (Frank) as well as nieces and nephews.

Predeceased by step-granddaughter, Tianne Kennedy, June 15, 2017.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Steve Beerman for his many years of compassionate care of Bob. And to Dr. Patrick Kerridge and the care partners at Eden Gardens – your gracious dedication over the past two years has been sincerely appreciated.

No service by request.

“Don’t cry because it’s over, Smile because it happened.”

