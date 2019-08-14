Bob was raised in the Comox Valley and graduated from Courtenay High School in 1963. He then attended UBC and graduated from UVIC with a BEd (Hons) in 1969. Following university, he began a teaching career in the Coquitlam School District at George Pearkes Junior Secondary and then moved to the new Port Moody Senior Secondary in 1973. While at Port Moody Senior, he established and served as head coach of a very successful wrestling team and coached many provincial and several national wrestling champions. He also served several terms as President of the B.C. Secondary Schools wrestling association and as commissioner of wrestling for the B.C. School’s Athletic Association. He enjoyed and had many fine memories from his coaching days including taking his teams on major trips to Oregon, California, Nevada, Colorado and Ottawa. He was also selected as the B.C. representative at the 1976 pre-Olympic training camp in New York. He especially enjoyed his ongoing contacts with former students and wrestlers after leaving teaching in 1985 highlighted by a Port Moody wrestler reunion in September 2018.

Bob returned to the Comox Valley in 1985 to manage Robert H. Ash & Associates Ltd, which grew to become the largest portfolio of its type north of Victoria with twenty-eight apartment and commercial properties in the Comox Valley. He was also a founding member of the Comox Valley Economic Development Society and for many years served as its President and Chairman. He also served several terms on the Comox Advisory Planning Commission and Beautification Committee.

Bob sold his portfolio in May 2017 and always praised the many very fine employees and tradespeople he had the pleasure of working with during his many years in business. He enjoyed considerable respect in the community and from employees and trades for the very high standards he set for the operation and maintenance of his properties. Everyone he dealt with appreciated his sense of humour, honesty, organizational skills and integrity.

In 2006 Bob required surgery for a brain tumour and for the remainder of his life he struggled with the side effects as well as a recurrence in 2016. Many thanks are due to Bob’s former employees for their support – especially continuing after the business was sold. Special thanks are due to Greg McWilliam and John Fleming for their extraordinary assistance and care.

Bob enjoyed many happy hours of boating with his good friends Gordon and Darlene Weir and the old boating crowd. He also enjoyed the companionship (and mischief) of his three fox terriers and was an avid gardener at his home in Comox.

Bob is survived by his sisters Glenda (Paul) and Joyce (Ron), his niece Michelle (Wilf), his nephews Todd and Wade, and great nephew Brayden. He was predeceased by his mother Winifred in 1964, his father Robert in 2000, and his nephew Jim in 1993. He is also survived by his very good friend Hanna. Bob’s family extends special thanks to the office staff and care givers of Classic Life who provided compassionate support and care so that Bob could remain at home. The family would also like to acknowledge, with gratitude, the care and attention Bob received from Dr. E. Howard, Dr. H. Joe, and Dr. P. Pathak.

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2 pm at Piercy’s ~ Mt. Washington Funeral Home (440 England Ave., Courtenay). Please join us in remembering Bob by visiting his memorial at www.piercysmtwashingtonfuneral.com. Donations to the Comox Valley SPCA may be made in Bob’s memory.