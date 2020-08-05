Born in London England, the middle child to Eunice and Edward. He grew up in London as a young man who valued autonomy and independence. Traveling around Europe in his 20’s ignited appreciation for culture and openness.

Robert moved to Winnipeg Canada in 1980 to start a family and marry his Canadian girlfriend; having two children, Jasmine (Jason) and Gary. He became a grandfather in 2010 to two beautiful grand daughters.

Robert worked as a creative and skilled tiler and finishing carpenter, traveling to Las Vegas in the late 90’s to pursue new opportunities. Robert moved to British Columbia to be closer to his children in the 2000’s.

Robert was a socially aware and conscious man. He was incredibly generous, often giving money to those in need. He enjoyed discussing politics and history and was an articulate debater.

One of his utmost passions was music, with grand affection for reggae and Bob Marley.

He kept to a small circle of close people who loved him very much. He prided himself on his children and grandchildren, instilling values of authenticity, awareness, justice and compassion.

Our dad Robert meant the world to us and will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to Kitty Cat Pals in Robert’s honor.Obituary-