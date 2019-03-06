It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert Douglas Hunter (Bob) who passed away peacefully in Burns Lake, BC on February 24th.

Bob was born in Drumheller, AB and served with the Royal Canadian Navy in Esquimalt, BC from 1961 to 1974. In 1974 Bob moved with his young family to Kitimat, BC to start a 25 year-long career as security guard/first responder/firefighter at the aluminum smelter. Bob retired to Granisle, BC in 2000 where he was able to continue life-long passions for hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoors, as well as focus on new interests including golf and gardening. Contributing to his community was important for Bob, and in retirement was able to apply his knowledge and experience to support a number of causes, including serving his community at the Granisle Volunteer Fire Department and the Lions Club.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Judy; daughter Sandra; son Christopher (Jodie); grandsons Robert, Charles, Kade, Kai and Asher; and brother Doug. He will be missed by a large extended family. Bob is pre-deceased by his father Lawrence; mother Dorothy; brother Don; and son Darryl.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Bob’s name would be appreciated to the Alzheimer Society of BC or the Canadian Diabetes Assoc.

People often ask me how I would like to be remembered and I answer that I would simply like to be remembered – Roy Orbison

A Memorial Service was held on March 9th in the Granisle Seniors Centre. Condolences for the Hunter family may be offered at www.raschraderfuneralhome.com.