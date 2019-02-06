It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of our much-loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather at 87 years of age.

His daughter Anmarie predeceased him in 2009. He leaves his wife of 63 years Marlene, sons Mike, Scott (Teresa), Don (Kim), a large extended family and a host of friends.

Born to a pioneer Ladner farm family he moved his family to the Cariboo in 1969. The rest of his working years were spent as a carpenter and many of the buildings in the area attest to his expertise.

He was a quiet friendly man and was happiest in his kitchen indulging in his passion for cooking anything and everything. His good humour and good cheer will be sorely missed.

Many thanks to Dr. Paul Magnuson and Dr. Ryan Wilson for their care.