Robert passed away peacefully at the age of 85 with loving family at his side. Rob met the love of his life, Lois Nicoll, on a blind date in 1957. She was a young nurse at Peace Arch hospital, and it was

love at first sight. They spent the next 63 years together in White Rock raising three daughters: Lianne (Werner) Eichstadter, Kathleen (Kevin) Peter and Jennifer (Mark) Findlay. They took great joy at the arrival of each grandchild: Peytra (Andrew), Daniel (Genevieve), Emily, Matthew, Sam, Jane and great-grandchildren Lillian & Marcus.

Rob was born in Vancouver and spent his childhood as a third generation Ocean Park boy, where he roamed the old forests,

streams and beaches of Ocean Park. He often recalled the happiness of big beach bonfires down 1000 Steps with guitars strumming and big pots of steaming crab. He delighted in adventures with brothers Pete and Mike hopping on slow-moving freight trains from Ocean Park to Crescent Beach for fish & chips.

Dad was an adventurer and loved the mountains and rivers of BC and the Yukon. He and mom shared many travel adventures

together throughout the Yukon, Alaska, the Arctic, across Canada and through Europe. He enjoyed hunting and fishing up the Middle

River, Nation Lakes and the Spatzizi Plateau. His love of fly fishing took him from the Chekamus River to the Vedder, the Thompson and north to the Bulkley and Skeena watersheds.

Dad took immense joy in gardening and spent a lifetime tending his beautiful gardens and presenting mom with exquisite offerings.

He was devoted to grand – and great grandchildren. He taught all of us by example how to love family. He adored mom and constantly told all of us how much he loved us.

Thank you dad for your legacy of love of family and the great outdoors. We love you and miss you more than you could ever know.Obituary-