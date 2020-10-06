June 1925-September 2020 ~ Our Mom! Our Grandma! Now she lies where she longed to be. Right beside Tom and close to Terry. No more worries; and no more cares. No more walkers and no wheel chairs. Her cane is hung in the closet again. She’s free as a bird now to run without pain. She’s with Polly & Florence, friends since 43. Her family from Vista she’ll be happy to see.

Her years as a teacher are now left behind. And banking and bookkeeping not on her mind. Her Ben will come see her on motor bike once more. Yes she’s up there now in her heavenly home. I’ll bet the muffins are ready & coffee is on! We all love you Mom and we’ll see you once more whenever we reach that heavenly shore!

Survived and loved by Marnie and Jaimie (Steve) Taggert, Eily and Breslen, Cooper, Charlie, Nicole, (Curtis) and Nathan, Michael,(Marie) and Mikayla, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Obituary-