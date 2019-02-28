1974 – 2019 ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Richard William Cartwright in Trail, BC.

He is survived by his parents Bill and Sharon Cartwright, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended families.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made in Richard’s honour to a charity of your choice. You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence by visiting the family’s online register at www.thompsonfs.ca