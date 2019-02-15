Richard L. Nixon, born February 22nd 1958, to Melville Nixon (deceased) and Aline McGregor, succumbed to liver failure and complications in spite of heroic efforts from Doctors Greggory and Nuefeld and the whole of the emergency ward of the Comox Valley Hospital. Their compassion and professionalism were greatly appreciated by the family and close friends in attendance.

Richard is survived by his loving mother Aline, sister Sharon (Wilf), nephews Jason (Jen) and Christopher (Alice), great-nephews Jack and William, great-niece Abigail as well as extended family and numerous cousins and of course his family of choice and loved ones here in the wet -west…

He lived life fully engaged, his exuberance and charm opened the doors to what ever he was interested in whether cycling, playing backgammon, or adventuring with his friends his booming laughter and antics were always there to carry the day! He was passionate about helping people so volunteered with AVI, the local compassion club and Food Not Bombs for decades (a well attended pot luck Dinner was held on 27th of January 2019 for Food Not Bombs).

Richard (the juice-man) was known throughout the Comox Valley as he delivered fresh juice (Naturally) and later medications for the compassion club and Mid-island Medicinals. The valley and his family of choice and friends have lost one of those secret angels that you don’t notice till they are gone…

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us everyday,

Unseen and unheard but always near,

Still loved and missed and very dear.

Ride your Dragon, my brother RIDE.