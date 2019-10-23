It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Real Bigras of Penticton, BC at the age of 64 years.

Real is survived by his loving wife, Susan; children, Kyla, Tyrel, Sarah (Fitz), Louis, Brittany (Ben) and Kate (Billy); grandchildren, Jayden, Halleyah, Penny, Oaklan and one more on the way; siblings, Yvonne (Michael), Maurice (Linda), Yvette (Ronny), Bob (Bev), Leo (Alice) and sister-in-law, Rose; numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.

He is predeceased by his parents, Louis and Irene; brother, Roland and nephew, Donald.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11 am at Penticton Alliance Church, 197 Brandon Avenue. Ron Crooker officiating with interment in Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of other tributes, donations can be made to Sail and Life Training Society at https://www.salts.ca/, or to the charity of your choice.

To send condolences please visit www.providencefuneralhomes.com.

Providence Funeral Homes & Crematorium