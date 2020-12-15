Ralph Nursall passed away peacefully in Campbell River, BC, surrounded by his children John, Alan and Catherine.
Ralph was an acclaimed academic, teacher, administrator, zoologist and paleontologist. His retirement years were spent with his wife Mary on Cortes Island, where they were dedicated to preserving the island in its idyllic state for future generations. Obituary-
