Rainer Helmut Wuthe











April 10, 1943 – December 26, 2019

Passed away peacefully on Monday December 26, 2019 at Moog and Friends Hospice House in Penticton. Rainer will be lovingly remembered by his wife Jo-Anne; sons Ryan (Christina) and Tyler and daughter Kim (Mike). Grandchildren; Kaylee, Caleb, Tye, Sarah and Nevaeh. The family would like to thank all the amazing nurses and staff at the Moog and Friends Hospice House for their care shown and allowing Rainer to pass comfortably. Condolences may be made to the family through kvmemorial.com

KVM Kettle Valley Memorial Services