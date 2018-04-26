Philip G. Russell

1934-2018 “A Life Well Lived”

Philip Russell died on April 26th, just a few weeks after his 84th birthday.

The son of a homesteader from Oklahoma, Phil grew up in rural Alberta during the 1930’s. He was a kind, generous and gracious man, a true gentleman of the old school. We will miss the twinkle in his eye, his wonderful smile and his priceless sense of humour.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Charline, sons, Brian, Brent and Jeff and a large and beloved extended family. Phil loved to travel, for business or pleasure or for exotic fishing trips with his sons.

He loved family gatherings, tinkering in the garage, picking blackberries, exploring the countryside and passionate conversation. He loved any chore, outdoor activity or form of landscaping as long as it involved him seated upon his trusty John Deere tractor.

A salesman of rare talents, he spent his entire adult life doing what he loved best. He formed his own company in the 1970’s and enjoyed the day-to-day challenges and battles of running his own business.

His last weeks were spent at home and he died as he lived – his kind and gracious nature never left him and until the very end he was more concerned for his family than for himself.

There will be no service, by request. Rest in peace, my love.