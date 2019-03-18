Small in stature, big in character – few who met Peggy ever forgot her.

Growing up during the Depression as the daughter of Scottish immigrants Peggy was strong, frugal, busy and humorous. These qualities she instilled in her daughters along with good manners and the ability to recognize the occasions which warranted a glass of wine instead of a cup of tea. In her later years, there was much less tea.

Peg, or Nana as she was known by everyone, loved animals, dancing and travel, visiting Southeast Asia, Kenya, the Middle East and Europe. Her adventurous spirit kept her active. “You’ve just got to keep moving,” she advised her grandkids about aging well.

Besides her family and her pets, Peggy was devoted to the Lions Gate Hospital Thrift Shop, in which she worked as a volunteer for over 55 years. She was never happier than when dressing the shop window, setting aside fun clothes for the family, arranging all the sweaters according to colour or sharing a cuppa with her fellow volunteers. She was awarded the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee medal for her dedication to the hospital in 2013, and never gave up an opportunity to show it off.

She loved games of chance and was uncannily lucky. Nana had authority; even the dice obeyed her. She looked for silver linings everywhere, and when she found one would fold it up and store it for later use.

Peggy’s daughter Robin passed in 2012 and her husband Ken in 2016. She will be lovingly remembered by daughters Beth (Tim), and Cat; grandsons Tristan (Camilla), Trevor and Jordan; cousin Audrey Bruce; and nieces and nephews. Leslie Stuart, Sandra Hancock and Janine Goodall have become honourary family, vying to be Peg’s fourth daughter.

Peg never had time to become a little old lady. She was too busy shopping, travelling, dancing and looking after her community. She had a good life, a loving family and plenty of shoes. Perhaps it doesn’t get any better than that.

Deepest thanks to the many caring friends and professionals who were so helpful along the journey — Sigrun and Michael, Veronica, Theresa and Daryl and the staff at Casa Loma, the Comox Valley Community care angels and Dr. Dustin Falk.

Please join us in remembering Peggy by visiting our memorial at www.piercysmtwashingtonfuneral.com.

A Celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:30 pm in the Arbutus Room, Delbrook Community Centre (851 West Queens Road, North Vancouver). Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA or Lions Gate Hospital Foundation.