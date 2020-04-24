August 6, 1934 – April 24, 2020

It is with deep, heartfelt loss that we announce the passing of Patrick Kelly.

Pat was born on August 6, 1934 on a farm South of Coderre, Sask. to John (Jack) & Bridget Kelly.

He married Trudy Cook (Jack & Millicent) in 1959 & together cherished their five children: Daniel, Kevin, Maureen (Kevin Gibson), Colleen (James Saunders) & Shane (Sherry Evans).

Pat & Trudy raised their family in Regina, Sask., Fort McMurray, Ab., & Creston, B.C. while building lifelong friendships & memories.

Pat embodied the spirit of family and nurtured a love of the land with his 10 Grandchildren (Bridget, Ryan, Sean, Rebecca, Caitlyn, Kyra, Brennen, Adin, Jack & Cayla)

& 3 Great Grandchildren (Brooklynn, Makayla & Landon). He is also survived by his three loving sisters (Kathleen, Sheila & Jackie).

Pat was a remarkable man who openly shared his humour, stories & acts of kindness.

His family is grateful for the excellent care from the staff at Swan Valley Lodge in Creston.

In lieu of flowers; donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Canada.

Due to global health concerns, a “Celebration of Life” will take place when possible.Obituary-