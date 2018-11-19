Pat was born in Swift Current, Saskatchewan and came to BC in 1952 with her mother Jean, sisters Irene and Leona and step-father Fred Call. She lived in Bralorne-Wells and Barkerville, moving to Vancouver Island in 1956, to B.C.F.P. Bear Creek-Harris Creek and then on to Port Renfrew. Pat started working in the cookhouse and later as a Bull Cook. Pat moved to Honeymoon Bay where she became President of the Lake Cowichan Seniors Society, then finally to Ladysmith with her husband Peter for retirement.

She leaves her husband Peter, son Lester (Kathy), daughter Terry-Lynne, grandchildren Pam, Tricia, Robert, Kassandra, Alicia and great-grandchildren Shyala, Emelia and Elliot. Pat was predeceased by her mother Jean and sister Leona.

No service by request.