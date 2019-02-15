Patricia (Patti) Joan Hickman passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 with her husband David and son Glenn by her side. Every member of her extended family held a special place in her heart as did those she shared fellowship with at New Life Baptist Church. Her caring heart and sense of humor will be greatly missed. A special thank you to Dr. Rimmer and all the nurses and care givers at the Cowichan District Hospital as well as Dr. Blackburn and staff at Somenos Clinic for the years of comforting care.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, February 20th at 1:30 pm at New Life Baptist Church at 1839 Tzouhalem Road, Duncan, BC