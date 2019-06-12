June 12, 2019

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved, beautiful mother, Patricia Bradley. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 56 years Colin Bradley in 2016. Patricia is survived by her daughters Dana (Laurin), Mandy (Felix), grandchildren Ashley (Mike), Michael, Zoe and Samantha, her sister Marie and brother Raymond, as well as the loving Bradley, Lambert, Fleming, Beresford and Freeman families in Canada, including many nieces, nephews and family in England and Australia. Patricia was the youngest daughter of the late Ada and Henry Wood, and the youngest sister to six predeceased sisters and two brothers. Our mum loved life and loved her family with a passion.

A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 11 am, Hazelmere Golf Course (Panorama Room). In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the BC Children’s Hospital,