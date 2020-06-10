It is with sadness we announce the passing of Norman Douglas Potter/Ned, T’Souke First Nation, Lillooet, BC.

Parents: Mother, Florencia Nelson/Wells (from T’Souke First Nation) Father, Norman James Potter (from Lillooet, BC). Brothers; David Potter has two children Alexia & Steve; and Dennis Potter his wife Giselle (their children Kelly/Katrina/Kirsty).

Norman married Jacqualine Ned in August 13, 2016 – changed his last name to Ned and wanted to legally adopt her son Myles Ned. They were together for 15 years.

Norman went to school in Lillooet Elementary school / high school in Quesnel BC and worked for BC Rail doing track maintenance & repairs in Lillooet up to Chetwyn.

He made pellets in Quesnel, pole testing for BC Hydro (traveled from Quesnel – Vancouver BC), and also babysat his nieces & other children in Quesnel, BC.

Normans hobbies were carpentry (he said if he can draw it, he could build it), liked to mechanic, and play PS4 games.

He would do anything to make Jacqualine happy, they were rarely apart, he did mention that she was a hard person to buy gifts for but he would not hesitate to spend all his money on her for her birthday and Christmas.

When they first moved to Lillooet they rented, in 2007 they lived in Merritt BC for two years, then they travelled to Quesnel, Riske Creek (near Williams Lake) Penticton where they picked cherries, then moved back to Lillooet, rented and then lived in the camper of the truck, his stepfather gave them a Class C RV to live in, they saved money and built a 10×16 place to live which had hydro, running water, then they bought a modular home. Digger had cleared the property by chaining the sage brush to the truck to dig out the root and all. He was a hard worker.

He will be sadly missed by everyone he had met.