It is with great sadness, that we announce the peaceful passing of Nora at the age of 89. Nora was born in New Westminster, BC. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon, son David, brother Leonard and parents Hugh and Helen Sylte. She is survived by her brother Clark (Deanna), daughter-in-law Joanne, sons Jim (Gail) and Gerry (Susan), 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many other extended family members and dear friends.

There was nothing she valued more than spending time with family and friends. Her welcoming home was always open with loving arms, a warm heart and a cold brew. It was at her home where we gathered for many family dinners and holiday celebrations. Her love of entertaining, wonderful cooking, baking, beautiful gardens, quilting and Norwegian traditions will be treasured family memories. As a family, we feel blessed to have had Nora instill in all of us, the importance of family and spending time together. We all will miss her love, but she will live in our hearts forever.

A private Celebration of Life will be determined at a future date. Nora generously donated to the Variety Club for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.