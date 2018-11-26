Nora was born on July 21, 1933 in her family home in a small Doukhobor village in Brilliant, BC to Bill and Molly Makeiff. Nora was the youngest of two girls. Anyone who knew Nora, knew how much she loved to tell stories about what life was like for her and her sister Mary growing up in a Doukhobor village. To further her education, Nora finished up her schooling in Grand Forks, where she earned the right to teach at the Russian school. After school she went back to her family home in Brilliant and worked for several years at the local Coop. The day the carnival came to town changed her life forever. It was there that she first laid eyes on Bill Jmaiff. She often said that she knew from that moment that “He was the One”.

Bill and Nora were married on April 14, 1956 and shortly after they were expecting their first child. In 1961 the Jmaiff family moved to the Columbia Valley , first to Donald, then to the Blaeberry Valley and finally to their home in Golden

Once in Golden, Nora became everyone’s Baba. From the time her kids went to Lady Grey until her Grandchildren did the same, the kitchen table had several non-Jmaiff faces enjoying favorite lunches of grilled cheese sandwiches or macaroni and cheese dinner. The door was always open and the coffee pot always on. A person could often find Nora happily entertaining friends or family in her home.

Nora has always been a small bundle of pure energy! She loved hard work and could outlast many who were half her age and twice her size. She loved the outdoors. Nora loved to walk. Most days in Golden a person could witness the almost daily trips to town. Nora was the one taking twice as many steps and going twice the speed of anyone else on the sidewalk. She always made time for visits with her many friends along the way. Nora loved to travel. Her and Bill celebrated their 24th anniversary on a cruise ship in the Caribbean, made several trips to Alaska, Mexico, Hawaii, and Africa.

Nora loved many things but none as much as she loved family. Whether children or Grandchildren, Nora was their biggest fan. Any event that family took part in, if possible, she was there, a proud smile on her face. Nora’s whole family and all of her cherished friends knew they could count on her for whatever, wherever, whenever.

Nora was preceded in death by her son Bobby, loving parents Bill and Molly Makeiff, and her only sibling Mary. Survived by Bill her beloved husband of 62 years, daughter Bev, son Rusty (Lynn), son Mike (Del) and grandchildren Ward, Lucas, Cassie, Morgan, Harlee, and Roland. Nora also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

