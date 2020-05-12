1930-2020 ~ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Noon. She was born in Anyox, B.C. on Jan 23, 1930. The family left Anyox three years later for Boat Bluff Light House Station for the next 10 years. They also lived on Ivory Island and Egg Island. They moved to Casey Cove on Digby Island where her father worked as a Canadian Coast Guard during the second world war. Then moved to Prince Rupert.

Noon finished her school after the move to Prince Rupert and started working for the Co-op Bakery where she met her future husband Bill Rothwell.

They married June 26, 1952 and had two children. Trevor and Theresa, she was a stay at home mom until she returned to the Co-op store then moved into the Co-op Fish Plant office until retirement.

She was an active lady, she enjoyed bowling, golfing, swimming and at the age of 60 she took up skiing. She attended church services, she belonged to Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She volunteered her time at the Prince Rupert Performing Arts Centre.

Noon was a very independent woman, after her husband Bill died on October 22, 1986, she lived alone in the home they built. She maintained the house by herself until her health declined and she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2008. She fought the disease until her death in 2020.

Predeceased by her mom and dad Jock and Jessie Webster, husband Bill Rothwell and sisters Marg Riggins and Isobel Fullerton.

Noon is survived by her son Trevor Rothwell (Bev), daughter Theresa Billing (Sandy), Grandkids Corey, Buffy, Kathleen, Heather, Justin and Krista and many great grandkids.

Many thanks to Dr. Sulz and forever ending gratitude for the staff at Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, B.C. and Arrowsmith Lodge in Parksville, B.C.

