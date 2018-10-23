Nina Andrychuk

Nina passed away peacefully this month with her family near her.

Nina was a compassionate woman who was very much loved by her family, friends and her fur babies.

She will be missed by all who’s lives she touched.

She is survived by Peter, her loving husband of 65 years; daughters Amy, Cathy(Ron) and son Raymond(Marie); brothers William, James(Cindy) and sister Dinah(Rick); 5 grandchildren and their spouses; 4 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Langley Lodge for taking such good care of her while she was with them.

A celebration honouring her life was held at the family home she and her husband had shared for over 40 years and was attended by many. Thank you to family, friends and neighbours who helped make it possible.