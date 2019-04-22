Nell Haagen went to be with her Lord and Saviour at the age of 107.

Nell was born in The Netherlands and immigrated with her husband and five children to Canada in 1956. She was predeceased by her loving husband Jacob, sons Peter and Ed, son-in-law Ben, and grandson Jack. She is survived by two daughters Janny (John) and Nita (John) and son Lex (Dorothy) and two daughters-in-law Betty and Johanna. She is also survived by one sister Seddy (Jan) in The Netherlands. She was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandsons.

We thank management and staff of The Mayfair care home for the excellent, loving care our Mom received during her nine years of living there.

Celebration of her life will be held at Calvin Presbyterian Church, 33911 Hazelwood Ave., Abbotsford, BC, on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society are requested.

Tributes and condolences may be left at: www.hendersonsabbotsfordfunerals.com.

Henderson’s Funeral Home 604-854-5534.