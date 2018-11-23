Passed away peacefully on November 14, 2018 at Dufferin Place in Naniamo.

Beloved wife of the late Leo Nesmith and loving mother to Larry, Norman (Vicki), Janet (Greg) and Patty (Blaine). Grandmother to 6 cherished grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her good friend Ruth as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

We would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Dufferin Place for taking such good care of Nancy. Condolences may be offered by visiting www.telfordtoneffboyd.ca.