Muriel Florence Michiel

August 14, 2020
A Celebration of Life for Muriel Florence Michiel.
A Celebration of Life for the late Muriel Michael will be held on Friday, September 4th, 2020 at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 13, in Terrace, from 1 to 4 pm. Covid 19 restrictions and regulations will be in place.Obituary-

