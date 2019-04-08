Mike was the cherished son of Anna Chao and Anderson Hao. He is survived by his loving stepfather Lindsey Davis. Mike is also survived by his Uncle Roger Chao (Claire Chao) and Aunts Joy Chao and Wenli Chao.

You would always find a smile on Mike’s face and an enthusiasm for life. He loved to watch and make movies and he attended Vancouver Film School. Big brother to Davy Hao.

Much love from the Campion, Johnston and Davis Families.

A Memorial Service will be held on April 14th at noon at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Centre 14831 28 Ave. Surrey B.C.