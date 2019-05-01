Staff Sergeant Michael Tivers passed away unexpectedly from a massive heart attack. Mike was born to Emil and Veronica Tivers in Montreal in December 1960. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Barbara Trow. Mike is survived by his loving partner of 31.5 years, Deborah Hidber- Tivers; sons Leeam and Kyran;

sister Helen D’Allaire.

Mike trained as an X-Ray Technician, as well as the RCMP, serving Canada for over 32 years. He had a passion for camping, fishing, baseball, football, and hockey. Mike shared these passions

with his family.

Mike has had a big impact on many people. He is deeply loved and will be forever in our hearts.

Debbie, Leeam, and Kyran wish to thank everyone who expressed thoughts, prayers, and acts of kindness during this difficult time.

A Celebration of Mike’s Life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 2 pm at the Peace Portal Alliance Church – 15128 27B Avenue, Surrey, BC, V4P 1P2.

In lieu of flowers, tax receipted donations can be made at https://chimp. net/groups/mike-tivers-memorial-fund. All proceeds raised for the Mike Tivers Memorial Fund will be shared annually to support financially challenged youth pursuing hockey, as well as the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolence at the family’s online Obituary at www.myalternatives.ca.