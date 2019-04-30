1968-2019 ~ Michael Rory Morrison passed away suddenly and peacefully on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at his home in Hinton, Alberta.

A loving father and husband, he lived his life for his family. Leaving behind his wife Jackie and daughters Courtney, Makayla and Isabelle. An active member of the community, his absence will be greatly noticed by all the friends and coworkers he made during his years of working at West Fraser and his involvement with the Hinton Fire and Rescue.

Mike was born in Powell River, BC in 1968. Soon after he spent a few baby years in Oona River, BC before his family moved to the Lower Mainland of BC. Mike spent the first few years of his childhood in Surrey and North Delta before his family relocated to 100 Mile House in the BC Interior. After graduating high school in 1987 Mike followed his dad in various jobs, including commercial fishing and logging.

In 1996 Mike met Jackie. While living in 100 Mile House they had their first daughter Courtney in 1997 and then moved to Hinton later that year. There he began working at West Fraser where he continued to work until present. The two were married in 1999. Three years later in 2002 Mike and Jackie had twin girls, Makayla and Isabelle.

In addition to his wife and daughters Mike is survived by his mother Donna, brother Ryan, sister Holly (Brad), mother in law Helen, brother in law Jeff (Alyssa), brother in law Richard, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that will all greatly miss him. Mike was predeceased by his dad, Michael Morrison Sr.

Mike’s service will be held at the Hinton Centre, 965 Switzer Drive, Hinton at 1pm Saturday May 4th

After his service Mike’s friends and family will gather to remember him at Masters Sports Lounge, 137 Athabasca Ave.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.