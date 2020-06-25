June 19, 1961 – June 25, 2020

It is with heart-wrenching sadness that the family of Michael ‘Mike’ James Fowlie announce his tragic passing.

Mike was born in Everett Washington on June 19th, 1961 to David & Violet Fowlie and raised in Revelstoke B.C. Mike grew up with two brothers, David Fowlie Jr, Rod Fowlie and his little sister Darlene Fowlie.

From a young age Mike loved fishing, wildlife and dirt bikes. Mike also had a passion for flying small airplanes. Mike spent many years a part of local ball groups and coaching his kids in hockey. Mike recently got back into skiing and shared that passion with his grandson.

Mike worked many years in the bush, falling trees, in camp, at Downie Street Sawmill and RMR. Mike was a hard worker. He liked to do things right the first time. He was dedicated and loved to keep busy.

Mike met the love of his life Lisa in high school. They married and had three boys Michael (Becky) Fowlie, Matthew (Jesse) Fowlie, Taylor and Hannah Fowlie and Myles (Nikki) Fowlie.

Mike was a father, a husband, a brother, a son, a cousin, a nephew, an uncle and a friend but most of all…he was papa.

Mike had two grandchildren Taylor & Hannah that he loved unconditionally and they him.

Mike spent a lot of his time with his dog Rudy, many days dipping hooks in the water, walking their favorite trails and grabbing cheeseburgers from Mackers.

Mike was predeceased by his father David Fowlie Sr. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Fowlie, his children, grandchildren, his mom, siblings and numerous other friends and family.

Mike was a friend to all he met. Wherever he went, people were greeted with that warm mischievous smile of his. There was nothing that couldn’t be solved by one of his big bear hugs and a talk with dad…and boy was he a talker.

When Mike was around, people smiled a little bigger, laughed a little louder and loved a little harder.

Mike will be painfully missed.

Mike’s family will hold a private Celebration of Life and live each day with his memory and love kept safely in their hearts.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Community Connections Counselling Services, P.O. Box 2880, Revelstoke, B.C. V0E 2S0, or The Revelstoke District Humane Society, P.O. Box 340, Revelstoke, B.C. V0E 2S0, in memory of Mike.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to Mike’s family by viewing his obituary at: www.brandonbowersfuneralhome.com.

Cremation arrangements are in the care of Brandon Bowers Funeral Home, Revelstoke.

