It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Frank Summerfeldt, following a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer.

Michael was born in Saskatoon, Sask., the eldest of 3 children to Herbert Warren & Maurine Gertrude Summerfeldt, and grew up on the family farm southeast of Dundurn, where he stayed following graduation from high school and after completion studies in Agriculture at the University of Sask.

The farm was a mixed grain and cattle operation, raising Galloway cattle, and later Lincoln Reds. Later on when more family became involved (Herb, Colette, and Howard) they added sheep to the operation.

While farming provided a living, his job as a professional firefighter for the Dept. of National Defence at Dundurn Army Camp provided the income, he needed to fuel his passion for fast cars, particularly Mopar Muscle cars. This passion for all things with a motor was lifelong and through it, he made and maintained many lifelong friends.

It also provided the foundation for one of his hobbies, in later years, when he restored an antique 9N tractor and a 1964 red, Dodge truck to pristine condition in order to meet the standards to obtain a collector plate.

Though he loved farming, he had another passion, one for business. In 1988 an opportunity came his way which opened many doors for him in Salmon Arm, BC. He owned and/or operated 7 different and diverse businesses here including the Autotec gas bar, convenience store and bakery/coffee shop, S&S trucking, Sparkling Results, Kingswood Manor, Water Pure & Simple West.

He is a past president of SA Chamber of Commerce and a past Rotary Club member. He took great pride in remembering his customers names and years later, delighted in calling them by name when he would meet them on the street. He loved it even more if they couldn’t remember his. He had an uncanny memory for numbers, rarely needing to look up a phone number and rarely needing to use a calculator.

Through all his farming and business ventures, his heart was always with his friends and family. His friends referred to him as “the glue” because, they said, it was him who held them together. He was happiest when friends and family were around him. He dearly loved and was especially proud of his children, their spouses, and his granddaughters.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 35 years, Donna; his children: Cameron (Tammy) Summerfeldt, Alison (Matthew) Raes, Michaela Summerfeldt and Benton (Emily) Summerfeldt; 5 granddaughters; Makenna, Madison, Belle, Clover and Jennika. He is also lovingly remembered by his siblings Colette (Howard) Smith and Herb (Edith) Summerfeldt, his Aunt Vivian Bonli, Aunt Marilyn (Clarence) Rye, Uncle Warren (Pat) Booker, and Aunt Dorothy Booker-Tymchatyn, sisters-in-law Lorna (Bob) Reimer and Margaret (Wayne) Kempton as well as numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Thank you to Dr. K. Hepburn who was so conscientious and came especially for what would be Michael’s last family meeting, while on holidays. Also, to the nurses on 4th floor, SLGH who took excellent care of Michael in his last days.

A celebration of life will be held in Michael’s honor at the Salmon Arm United Church on Oct. 1 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://bccancerfoundation.com/ why-give/research/pancreatic/

Online condolences may be sent to Michael’s family through his obituary at www.bowersfuneralservice.com