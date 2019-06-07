June 7, 2019

Michael was born in Red Deer, AB and grew up in Sherwood Park, AB. Michael graduated from the University of Alberta in 1985 with a Business Commerce degree. His career as a Chartered Accountant took him to various Canadian cities: Edmonton, Abbotsford, Brandon and finally back to his home for the last 18 years, Abbotsford. In 2000, during this busy time, he added the CPA designation to his list of achievements. He spent countless hours building into the youth in the community by coaching sports, and offering life-skills advice to young people around him. Michael – husband, father, papa, son, brother, friend will be lovingly and fondly remembered by his wife Tracey, son Matt and daughter-in-law Bev Bolan, grandsons Christopher and Carson and his mom Karen Ellenwood, sister Susan Ellenwood, nephew Robert Read and niece Lisa Read-Busse, great nephews Bobby and Thane, sister Donna Dustow and brother-in-law Jim, and nephew Chance. Michael was predeceased by his dad, R. Ken Ellenwood, his grandparents and his uncle Mick Ellenwood.

A Celebration of Life for Michael Ellenwood will be held at the Quality Inn, 36035 N. Parallel Rd., Abbotsford, BC. June 13, 2019 3 pm to 7 pm. Tracey requests that donations be made in memory of Michael to Matthew’s House, Jumpstart Charity Project or the BC Women’s Hospital.

Tracey and all of Michael’s family and friends offer heartfelt thanks to everyone who has reached out and offered support in this difficult time. Tributes and condolences may be left at: www.hendersonsabbotsfordfunerals.com

