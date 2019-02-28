Michael Alan Rash, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, February 19th at 50 years old. He was born on August 5th, 1968 in Mission, BC. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator in the Lower Mainland.

Mike is survived by his parents Lloyd (Gae) Rash and Donna Rash, his brother Mark (Veronica), two children Paige and Dennis, their mother Lisa Scott, and his many relatives, friends and coworkers.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 10th at 2 pm at the Cedar Valley Mennonite Church, 32860 Cherry Avenue, Mission, BC.