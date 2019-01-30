Mom, Nana and Nana-great passed away peacefully January 23, 2019 surrounded by family and endless love.

She was predeceased September 17, 2009 by her loving husband of 51 years, Jack Finlayson and her sister Eunice Baumung in 2015.

Merceda was born on the farm in the Landestreu area of Saskatchwan, near MacNutt, on January 18, 1934.

She left the prairies for the coast and moved to Vancouver in 1956. There she met and married the love of her life, Jack Finlayson in 1958 and they moved to Prince Rupert, BC. They raised their girls in Prince Rupert and then moved to Victoria in 1980 and to Courtenay in 2008.

Merceda worked for Canada Safeway for 20 years. She started in Prince Rupert in the brand new store. In 1980 when she moved to Saanich she then worked for Safeway again in Sidney, BC and then for the BC Liquor Board for 10 years mainly in Sidney.

Mom loved her family and her home. She took great pride in her work and everything she did. Mom & Dad had a very fulfilling life together attending legion dances when they were younger as a regular date night, gardening, camping, summer vacations, and a bowling league filled her leisure time. After moving to Victoria and Courtenay mom joined walking groups and went regularly. Merceda & Jack had some special trips to Australia, Mexico, Scotland, Hawaii and Alaska.

She is survived by daughters Kim Finlayson (Trevor Redman) Comox, Gina Jackson (Allan) of Prince Rupert.

5 grandchildren, Michael, Kyla, Dayna, Jaclyn & David, and 6 great grandchildren, Hannah, Alison, Asher, Riley, Ada & Jack.

Her brother Vaughn Popp (Evelyn) Regina, Saskatchewan, sisters Loverna Kentel, Langenburg, Saskatchewan, Karen Charette (Bob) Medicine Hat, Alberta, Marilyn Antony (Harry) Yorkton, Saskatchewan and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held on January 26th 2019.