It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of our beloved husband, father, Papa, brother Uncle and amazing friend, Melvin McConnell.

Whilst undergoing a procedure for a pre-existing condition, Mel passed away at the Abbotsford Hospital. His passing was sudden and by all accounts, peaceful and without pain.

Mel was born on May 2, 1941 in Chilliwack BC to Alf and Flora McConnell. The McConnell family were dairy folks and as such, Mel grew up on a very busy farm learning the dairy business from a young age. Mel was known to keep several snacks stored throughout the milking barn or up in the hayloft; Mel’s love for good food was a lifelong passion. As an adult, Mel studied to become a Fourth-Class steam Engineer and spent time in the Canadian Navy. But Mel’s true passion was the open road where he drove truck for many years across Canada and the U.S.A. Many of the McConnel kids and cousins have fond memories of the road trips Mel would take them on. Mel was a huge fan of Gunsmoke and watched an episode or 2 almost everyday and of course he was always listening to Country music. You can take the farm boy off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy!

Mel was deeply loved and will be missed by his wife of over 50 years, Colette along with his four sons: Tim, Carl, Lloyd and Mel Jr. (Chico); his daughters-in-law Samantha and Christina Crabtree. Mel’s grandchildren called him Papa and they will all miss him so much: Grandsons T.J, Patrick and Thomas; four granddaughters Scarlette, Abbigail, Demaris and Ophelia. Mel’s older brother Jim will miss having Mel around to tease, as will his Aunty and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Mel was a man you couldn’t help but love; he was gentle, kind, funny and always there to lend a hand.

Mel was predeceased by his parents Alf and Flora, brother John and two sisters-in-law Lillian and Norma and his nephew James.

We want to thank all of the doctors and nurses on Baker 2 over the years as well as Dr. Nagdee, Dr. Whittmann and Michelle and Dr. Bright who was Mel’s Doctor for 35 years.

We love you so much. Rest in peace; your suffering is over.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to CoVID.

