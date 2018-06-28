Mel Semmler

Our dear Mel’s life journey ended at his home in Parksville with his wife and son and dear cousin at his side.

Left to grieve deeply are his wife and best friend of 48 years, Judy; sons, Devlin (Susje), Aaron (Jennifer); grandchildren, Shae, Vaughn, Taran, and Kyle; sisters, Shirley and Bev; and many nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours, peers, working colleagues and special pets, Maisie and Tippen. Mel was predeceased by his parents, Agnes and Slim Semmler; brothers, Buck and Richard; and sister, Connie.

Born in Aklavik, NWT, Mel’s family lived throughout the Arctic settling in Inuvik where Mel finished school. In 1966 he joined the RCAF and began a 52-year career in aviation, accruing licenses and accreditations in Aircraft Sheet Metal and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering, as well as sundry credentials and endorsements which qualified him for positions at Pacific Western Airlines, Canadian Airlines, Canadian Regional Airlines, Air Canada, and Canadian North Airlines, from which he retired as Manager, Special Projects in 2012.

Mel’s business acumen led him to operate two successful businesses in his spare time; Semmler Aviation, during which time he earned a private pilot’s licence, and Semmler Solutions, an excellent experience so close to his heart, which gave him much happiness.

Retirement included a new passion sailing his Catalina Strait Wings, travelling, hosting a myriad of new friends and enjoying the wonders of life on Vancouver Island.

Mel met all adversity and challenges with a positive can-do attitude. You were one-of-a-kind My Love and will be forever missed and mourned by your family and all of those who knew you best.

Special thanks to Dr. Sharon Ham and the nurses on Ward 8 at The Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria, and VIHA, Parksville.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 7th at Yates Memorial Services, 1000 Allsbrook Road, Parksville BC. Donations, if desired, respectfully requested to Pancreatic Cancer Research.

