Maxine Leone Mathie (nee Maxson) died peacefully in Peace Arch Hospital in White Rock, B. C. at the age of 100 years. Maxine was born to Roland and Caroline in Admiral Saskatchewan, the first of 10 children. In 1937 she moved with her family to Kelowna, where she met her future husband Rolf whom she married in 1943. There they raised their three children: Barbara, Ian and Ted. Maxine loved to garden, do a variety of handwork, and was very active with the United Church Women (UCW). Widowed at 59 she travelled often, visiting her children and grandchildren in Europe and across Canada, and seeing much of the world.

Maxine is survived by 3 of her siblings, her 3 children and their spouses, 5 married grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Maxine will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.

At Maxine’s request there will be no service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.