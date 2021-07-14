Maxine Elizabeth Burke was born on July 8th 1932, in Young SK, the first of six children born to Ryan and Grace Rowan. She grew up on the farm, and received her schooling in Young and Saskatoon. She met her future husband, Bob Burke, when they were just kids and she knew from early on that he was the guy she would marry. In 1953, she put on a beautiful lace wedding dress and did just that.

Maxine had many occupations throughout her life – most recently as a Library Assistant for Chilliwack School District and most importantly raising four wonderful children. She loved many things about life: dancing, curling, golfing, playing bridge, and travelling – especially to Jazz Festivals.

In 1966, the family moved to Chilliwack, BC. While Saskatchewan was always in her heart, Maxine settled into life in Chilliwack and enjoyed the milder winters and great community. She golfed at the Kinkora Golf Club, and curled and volunteered at the Chilliwack Curling Club. She just loved to have fun, and above all, she loved her family and friends. And her family and friends loved the many hilarious and heartfelt moments they shared with her.

Maxine passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love, her husband Bob and their children. She is survived by her husband Bob, children Howie, Rick (Carol), Colleen (Bob), and Michael (Eileen); grandchildren Casey, Erik, Angela, Ryan and Christina; brothers Ron and Pat and sisters Joyce and Sandra. Predeceased by her parents, and brother Stuart.

The family would like to thank all the friends and family who visited, called, or thought about Mom. A special thank you goes to Dr. Ken Harder and his staff, the community care nurses Catherina, Jayson and Kate, the home support ladies, and the staff of Locke’s Pharmacy. With their caring support, Maxine was able to fulfil her wish to stay at home – a gift for all of us.

A funeral mass for Maxine will take place on July 5, 2021 at 2 pm at Saint Mary’s Church in Chilliwack, and she will be laid to rest in the family plot at Young SK at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society are preferred.

Maxine will be greatly missed, but she will live on forever in our hearts. She was a truly spectacular woman and a cherished wife, friend, aunt, sister, daughter, mother and grandmother.

Obituary-