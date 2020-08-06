August 6, 2020

With great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at the age of 90. She was determined to make it to her 90th birthday and celebrated that milestone two days before she passed away.

Left to mourn her passing are her children Heather, David (Maureen) and Mary, grandchildren Melissa (Mark), Kristy (Bob), Alyssa (Tom) and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Gordon in 2006.

A private gathering will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Kamloops. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish to do so may send donations in memory of Maxine to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation.

Mom, you will be loved and remembered forever. Each one of us has been touched by you in a very special way and we will miss you dearly. Rest in peace.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vernon Funeral Home, Phone: 250-542-0155

Condolences may be offered at www.vernonfuneralhome.comObituary-